The distance from our nation’s capital to California is roughly 2,700 miles or metaphorically the gap between the Nationals and the Dodgers and Giants. As a baseball team, this current Washington group is a National embarrassment. These Nats lack talent, then compound it by not playing smart. In the key sequence of a doubleheader opener Thursday, third baseman Carter Kieboom decided to play deep as if Pete Alonso were hitting in the second inning rather than Marcus Stroman, who laid down a two-out bunt single, which got Brandon Nimmo to the plate to hit his first homer off a lefty since August 2019. The three-run shot fueled a 4-1 triumph.