Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Gov. Polis signs executive order rescinding 1864 proclamations that led to Sand Creek Massacre

By Shelby Filangi
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRzJe_0bUr4V6h00

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis took steps to mend relationships with local Native American Tribes and acknowledge the massacre of Native People in Colorado.

Polis signed an Executive Order rescinding proclamations by Territorial Governor John Evans in 1864 that called for Colorado citizens to kill Native Americans and take their property.

That order eventually led to the Sand Creek Massacre, a genocide that left more than 200 Arapahoe and Cheyenne Native American women, elders, and children dead.

Despite it being more than 150 years later, that proclamation had never been officially rescinded.

Polis says this small step is just one of many ways the state is trying to make amends for its shameful treatment of Native Americans over the years.

The governor was joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and members of the Southern Ute, Ute Mountain Ute, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe, and the Northern Arapaho Tribe, as well as members of Colorado's American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

To learn more, go to the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation website or visit the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site.

In 2020, Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board began evaluating petitions to rename Mount Evans, named after John Evans.

The post Gov. Polis signs executive order rescinding 1864 proclamations that led to Sand Creek Massacre appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Alaska State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Dianne Primavera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Native Americans#Native People#Territorial#Cheyenne Native American#The Southern Ute#Northern Arapaho#American Indian#Alaska Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Data says El Paso County now Colorado’s most-populated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been a constant back-and-forth with Denver County in recent years, but El Paso County now stands alone as having more people and property parcels than any other Colorado county. That fact was confirmed this week by County Assessor Steve Schleiker, based on data from last year's census by The post Data says El Paso County now Colorado’s most-populated appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 12 parents protest over mask requirements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents protested outside of Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School on Wednesday morning, saying they're not happy with District 12's decision to require masks in the classroom. Mary Louise Fiddler, who helped organize the protest, says she doesn't think the COVID-19 numbers in Colorado Springs warrant the mandate. "I feel like The post District 12 parents protest over mask requirements appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Affordable housing units coming to east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado organizations have joined forces to open more affordable housing in Colorado Springs. The Commons, a development made possible by Homeward Pikes Peak and Denver-based Rocky Mountain Communities, will focus on housing homeless families, homeless individuals, and veterans. It's an idea first thought of by Beth Roalstad of Homeward The post Affordable housing units coming to east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

3-day cleanup event galvanizes 275 Colorado College students, thousands of volunteers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizations and students are partnering together for a 3-day clean-up event. The Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise is collaborating with Colorado College and the City of Manitou Springs for the clean-up starting Wednesday, August 25th through Friday, August 27th. It is the city's largest "Adopt-a-Waterway" program since 2019. More than The post 3-day cleanup event galvanizes 275 Colorado College students, thousands of volunteers appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council votes against rezoning 2424 Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs City Council, has voted against a controversial housing proposal that would have rezoned the 2424 Garden of the Gods property for residential use. The location houses the Verizon office park, and, if the rezoning is approved, would be converted to an apartment complex with 420 units. The 5-4 The post Colorado Springs City Council votes against rezoning 2424 Garden of the Gods appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

D49 still evaluating COVID reporting policy despite state requirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three days after the state announced updated COVID-19 requirements for schools, Falcon School District 49 has not made any changes to its policy, making it unclear if the district will actually report individual cases of coronavirus. Earlier this month at an August school board meeting, D49's Chief Education Officer said the The post D49 still evaluating COVID reporting policy despite state requirement appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County health leaders urge masking as Delta variant cases surge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County continues to lead the state in the number of confirmed COVID-19 variant cases. County health leaders are closely studying the variants and their impact and they are more contagious and can result in more severe sickness. "This is not over. The process of turning this from The post El Paso County health leaders urge masking as Delta variant cases surge appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 20 sees sharp rise in quarantines since school year began Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since the start of the school last week, Academy School District 20 has seen a steady increase of quarantines and isolations. Last year, the number of quarantines, isolations, and COVID cases primarily rose among the district's staff. This year, D20 says the numbers are rising among the students.  “In some The post District 20 sees sharp rise in quarantines since school year began Monday appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County citizens surprised, frustrated by closure of downtown DMV office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Long lines and system shutdowns are no longer an issue at the downtown office of El Paso County's Department of Motor Vehicles, because that office is now closed. The office, formerly located in the basement of Centennial Hall, is being used for other purposes; the closure, which happened at the The post El Paso County citizens surprised, frustrated by closure of downtown DMV office appeared first on KRDO.
Peyton, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Overnight power outage in portions of Peyton and Calhan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Some parts of Peyton and Calhan experiences power outages over night near Hwy 24. According to the Mountain View Electric Association the power went out around 9:30 Monday night. The energy company tweeted that power had been restored about 3 hours later. This is a map of the restoration zone If The post Overnight power outage in portions of Peyton and Calhan appeared first on KRDO.
Posted by
KRDO News Channel 13

22 Until None veterans rally held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the veterans group 22 Until None held a rally to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The event was called Operation Mercury. It was held across eight different countries and 43 different locations, including Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs event started at the Palmer High School tennis courts and snaked The post 22 Until None veterans rally held in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mountain Shadows residents rally downtown, express concerns about proposed development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday morning, residents from the Mountain Shadows Neighborhood rallied outside a city council workshop protesting against the decision to rezone property in a neighborhood near Garden of the Gods. It would allow 420 apartment units to be built, and it's supposed to add more housing to the area, but The post Mountain Shadows residents rally downtown, express concerns about proposed development appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CSU-Pueblo first university in state to be 100% powered by solar energy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State University-Pueblo is the first university in the state to reach net-zero efficiency by being 100% powered by solar energy. The achievement was made possible because of a power-purchase agreement and a lease of around 22 acres of solar panels on the north side of campus. Thursday, the university made The post CSU-Pueblo first university in state to be 100% powered by solar energy appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Jared Polis calls for civility when discussing masks in schools

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 as the Delta Variant continues to increase in Colorado and more students return to the classroom.Watch below: In a letter written to superintendents at school districts across the state on Tuesday, Governor Jared urged the educators to follow CDC The post Gov. Jared Polis calls for civility when discussing masks in schools appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

CDPHE updates COVID-19 guidance making reporting cases in schools required

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the wake of School District 49's COVID-19 reporting policy, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tells 13 Investigates guidelines will be changed to require schools to report COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 13 Investigates reported school District Falcon 49 in El Paso County doubled down on its policy to The post CDPHE updates COVID-19 guidance making reporting cases in schools required appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs veterans service center offers counseling resources amid Afghanistan crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Recent events out of Afghanistan have brought up a number of emotions for veterans in the Pikes Peak region. "Of course freedom isn’t free. There’s been a lot of sacrifice over the years of our military members and their families, providing the mission," said Robert McLaughlin, the executive director of Mt. The post Colorado Springs veterans service center offers counseling resources amid Afghanistan crisis appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

UCCS and U.S. Space Force partner to create new program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Space Force is teaming up with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to offer new research opportunities for students. School and military leaders say the new program will be used for military research, creating new advanced degrees, and offering scholarship and mentorship programs for ROTC cadets. Friday, The post UCCS and U.S. Space Force partner to create new program appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs women safe after evacuating from Afghanistan crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Salma Kazemi and her mother have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the U.S. government, according to Congressman Doug Lamborn's office. The pair were stranded for days hiding out from the Taliban after the Islamic extremist group took control of the capital city of Kabul. Kazemi and her mother went to The post Colorado Springs women safe after evacuating from Afghanistan crisis appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Manitou Springs enacting new mask requirement

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs was one of the last towns in the region to lift its original mask mandate in response to COVID-19, and now a new mask requirement is going into place next week in response to the Delta Variant. According to a release from the city of Manitou Springs on The post Manitou Springs enacting new mask requirement appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As hospitals in some states are overwhelmed with admitting and treating COVID-19 cases during the latest spike from the Delta variant, KRDO NewsChannel 13 checked on the situation at local hospitals. KRDO We reached out to Centura Health (Penrose Hospital) and UCHealth (Memorial Hospital) to ask the following questions: Is The post New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts? appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 1

Community Policy