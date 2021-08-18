Cancel
Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs to require fans to have vax or negative COVID test

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Those attending Scotiabank Arena, home of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, will be required to produce proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result, effective mid-September.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday, saying the policy would cover not only fans but also employees and other event staff.

The policy also applies to BMO Field, home of Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts, two more teams owned by MLSE.

“As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment,” MLSE’s statement said in part.

The Raptors and Leafs are the latest in a line of teams across the major four sports leagues that are requiring either a vaccination or a negative test. The NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, will only allow vaccinated fans to attend their home games.

The Raptors, the NBA’s only team based in Canada, have not played a home game in Toronto since before the pandemic began. They spent the 2020-21 season based in Tampa, Fla.

–Field Level Media

