Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners look at one-run game skid, scoff, win 3-1

By Connor Donovan
Lookout Landing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a solid homestand that just wrapped up two days ago, it’s hard to argue that this hasn’t been a frustrating couple of weeks in Mariner fandom. The one-run record, long held as the beacon of Chaos Ball, had crumbled, with Seattle losing seven straight games decided by a single run before a heroic walkoff from Luis Torrens on the 11th. The bats had fallen flat, the bullpen understandably couldn’t pick them up every single night, and Wild Card hopes had started to fade in even the most optimistic. This road trip, facing solely division rivals, would be crucial to keep even the faintest gasp of October hope alive.

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Drew Steckenrider
Person
Yonny Hernández
Person
Dennis Santana
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Ty France
Person
Andy Ibáñez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Rangers#Wild Card#Raleigh#Ib Ez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBMiami Herald

Mariners find their one-run magic again, earn walk-off win vs. Rangers

Once seemingly unbeatable in one-run games, a major reason why they’d pushed themselves into wild card contention when it never seemed realistic, the Mariners recently hit a spate of luckless losses and deflating defeats in those games decided by the minimum margin. But Wednesday night, facing a team they shouldn’t...
Sportssemoball.com

Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid

SEATTLE (AP) -- Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. The Rangers rallied twice to end their six-game skid overall, taking a...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Mariners beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson earns 1st Seattle win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday night. Anderson (6-8) was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first...
MLBDallas News

No late-game heroics for Rangers this time as Mariners pull out a 2-1 win

SEATTLE — Where one night earlier the Rangers were able to wiggle out of a bottom-of-the-ninth conundrum, they could not repeat the feat on Wednesday. Luis Torrens drove a Dennis Santana pitch off the wall in right center field with one out to easily allow Jarred Kelenic to trot home from third base with the winning run in the Mariners 2-1 victory.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Marco Gonzales’ complete game leads Mariners in 3-1 win over Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday. Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings — helped by a double play that followed his only walk of the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Tyler Anderson delivers once again in Mariners 3-1 win

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17:Tyler Anderson #31 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) There are a few constants in life. Death, taxes, the Angels...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win

Miguel Cabrera belted his 500th career home run and the visiting Detroit Tigers went on to record a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had two-out RBI doubles by Daz Cameron and Willi Castro in the 11th against Kirby Snead (0-1) to seize the rubber match of a three-game series.
MLBLookout Landing

FanPost Friday: Mariners Belief Check!

With a not-terribly-convincing sweep of the objectively bad, yet pesky Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners hit a season-best 10 games above .500. We are gathered here today to check the LL pulse on if and how much your belief in these 2021 Mariners has changed due to this recent streak of play.
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners control their desti-haha just kidding, but their remaining schedule gives them a shot

The date is Friday, August 20th, 2021, and the Seattle Mariners are Still In It™. I didn’t think they would be, every major outlet I know if didn’t think they would be, hell the organization itself downplayed expectations repeatedly despite emphatic statements by Marco Gonzales and J.P. Crawford. The naysayers are likely correct ultimately, as Seattle sits 66-56, heading into the lion’s den that is Minute Maid Park for three games with the Houston Astros. They are 3 GB of Oakland Athletics for the second Wild Card spot, 5.5 GB of Houston for the AL West. The most sanguine major system is that of FiveThirtyEight, giving Seattle just a 10% shot at the playoffs. Meanwhile, Baseball Reference gives them a 5.4% chance of postseason ball, while FanGraphs offers just 3.9%, and PECOTA from Baseball Prospectus augurs 3.7% odds. Fortunately or frighteningly, Seattle’s remaining schedule is a gauntlet crafted to give the M’s every opportunity to make up ground directly, or be buried for good.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Irvin expected to start as Oakland hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (68-58, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-56, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -152, Mariners +132; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBLookout Landing

Series Preview: Mariners (66-56) at Astros (71-50)

Did you enjoy playing a team from Texas nine times over the last three weeks? Have I got a deal for you: how about nine more games in three weeks against the other team from Texas! I know it’s difficult to squeeze 19 games against each division rival into the regular season schedule, but this is getting a little ridiculous. The good news is the Mariners hold their playoff hopes in their own hands at this point. Of the remaining 40 games in the season, 21 of them are against direct competitors in the playoff race (9 vs. Houston and Oakland, 3 vs. Boston). The other 19 games pit the Mariners against the woeful Royals (7 games) and Diamondbacks (6 games) with 6 games against the Angels to close the season. Seattle has a bunch of opportunities to make up ground against their competition and have a pretty soft schedule when they’re not playing a division rival. They just need to take care of business when it counts.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners attempt to build spaceship to compete w/Astros, forget fuel, metal, Newtonian physics

If you didn’t watch tonight’s slobber-knocking at the hands of the Houston Astros, you didn’t miss much except for Yusei Kikuchi missing a whole lot of spots. The lone Seattle Mariners All-Star has been tattooed into orbit since the break, giving up 24 runs in 34 innings following the Midseason Classic. Tonight he yielded seven of those on three homers in just 2.2 innings, looking hapless and a far cry from the near-ace he’d shown at times throughout his career. Dispiriting as a single loss is on the fringes of a playoff race, particularly one of the 12-3 blowout variety like tonights walloping, the regression of Kikuchi stings worst of all. The implications are significant, as the club holds the keys to a four-year, $66 million option that is at this point likely to go unselected, leading to a one-year, $13 million option that the enigmatic lefty might be inclined to take or turn down given his mercurial performances. Thanks to the Astros and nights like this, a tough decision awaits the Seattle Mariners this October.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners play stupid game, win stupid prize (of yet another loss against the Astros)

Jake Odorizzi has a K/9 this season of 7.54, which puts him just a little ahead of current Mariner Tyler Anderson on the overall leaderboard, to give you a sense of how whelmed to be by that number. Today against the Mariners, however, Odorizzi’s K/9 was almost 13, as once again Mariners batters flailed and ultimately failed against Odorizzi’s less-than-dastardly 91-92 MPH fastball at the top of the zone combined with his curveball and splitter—which wasn’t particularly spectacular but was plenty effective against the crew of soggy pool noodle-wielding Mariners batters.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners do what they’ve been doing for all of 2021, win in absurd fashion

It can’t keep happening, but it keeps happening. At some level, we know that it shouldn’t keep happening. Friday’s and yesterday’s performances against the Astros should tell us that. The Mariners are giving everything they can to claw themselves to a wild card spot. They go into Houston to face a quality, division-leading team, and get absolutely stomped. They weren’t the types of losses that gave fans anything to be optimistic about. They were sobering losses, losses that are supposed to bring you back to reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy