Mariners look at one-run game skid, scoff, win 3-1

Did you enjoy playing a team from Texas nine times over the last three weeks? Have I got a deal for you: how about nine more games in three weeks against the other team from Texas! I know it’s difficult to squeeze 19 games against each division rival into the regular season schedule, but this is getting a little ridiculous. The good news is the Mariners hold their playoff hopes in their own hands at this point. Of the remaining 40 games in the season, 21 of them are against direct competitors in the playoff race (9 vs. Houston and Oakland, 3 vs. Boston). The other 19 games pit the Mariners against the woeful Royals (7 games) and Diamondbacks (6 games) with 6 games against the Angels to close the season. Seattle has a bunch of opportunities to make up ground against their competition and have a pretty soft schedule when they’re not playing a division rival. They just need to take care of business when it counts.