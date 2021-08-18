Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Man Gropes Woman, Brutally Beats Her After She Fights Back

By Dane Enerio
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in New York City are on the lookout for an unidentified man who was caught on camera groping and beating a 26-year-old woman in Brooklyn in early Sunday. The man approached the victim from behind and forcibly grabbed her buttocks as she was walking along South 4th and Havemeyer Streets at around 2:15 a.m., the New York City Police Department's (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Division said in a statement released Tuesday.

