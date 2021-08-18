Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game #120: A’s loss overshadowed by Bassitt injury

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s lost their game on Tuesday, but that’s a distant secondary consideration after the health of one of their players. A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive in the 2nd inning and had to go to the hospital. Oakland went on to lose 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

www.athleticsnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Burch Smith
Person
Rickey Henderson
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Jake Diekman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland A#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#A#Nbcsathletics#Gidp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.
MLBnewsbrig.com

White Sox, Yankees give MLB a winning showcase

So the 2021 iterations of the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees walk out of a cornfield in Iowa staged to evoke a 1989 movie wearing throwback uniforms circa 1919. And in baseball, we’re going to remember it as progress. The Field of Dreams Game, in the works for...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox hope to hit A’s All-Star Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt enters his Tuesday road start against the Chicago White Sox with career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. As Bassitt has accumulated statistics, his teammates’ confidence in their ace has grown. “He throws strikes,” Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said. “He knows how to...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Tony La Russa let White Sox catcher have it after mistake to Vlad Jr.

Not that it matters much with a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central, but the division-leading White Sox have struggled of late, dropping four of their last five including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto Monday night at Rogers Centre. Cy Young candidate Lance Lynn (who was ejected from his last start after umpire Nick Lentz thought the right-hander was showing him up during a foreign substance check) delivered another gem for Chicago, cruising through seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. The Pale Hose ace made only one mistake, grooving a 3-0 fastball to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero, who plopped it into center for an RBI single.
MLBThe State

A’s shut out by Chicago White Sox in haze of Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s lost to 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but baseball was a secondary concern on this day. While the A’s suffered their sixth shutout, the game’s starter Chris Bassitt was in the hospital after taking Brian Goodwin’s line drive to the side of his face. Bassitt left Guaranteed Rate Field on an ambulance after the second-inning incident; the 32-year-old was bleeding heavily from his face, but stood up on his own power and was ‘conscious and aware,’ the A’s said in a statement.
MLBMaui News

Bassitt struck by liner in A’s loss to White Sox

CHICAGO — Once Chris Bassitt went down, the rest of the game became a secondary concern for the Oakland Athletics. Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the A’s 9-0 loss to Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox.
MLBMLB

Bassitt in 'good spirits' after scary injury

CHICAGO -- The A’s aren’t yet sure if Chris Bassitt will pitch again in 2021 after getting hit in the face by a line drive on Tuesday against the White Sox, but general manager David Forst wanted to reiterate on Wednesday that Bassitt’s return isn’t the biggest concern for the team.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Athletics Provide Positive Chris Bassitt Update After Scary Injury

A's provide positive Bassitt medical update after scary scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Athletics can exhale a bit after holding their collective breath Tuesday night as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt was struck in the face by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. Bassitt left the hospital Tuesday night, and the diagnosis is positive for what could have been.
MLBVacaville Reporter

Oakland A’s, Bassitt make franchise blowout history, up win streak to 7 games

Given a seemingly endless supply of free baserunners by a generous Cleveland pitching staff, the streaking A’s finished off a three-game road sweep with a blowout win Thursday. Beneficiaries of 10 walks and three hit batters by Cleveland pitchers, the A’s drove those runners home with regularity behind ace starter...
MLBMLB

Behind Bassitt, A's 'hit another gear' in rout

CLEVELAND -- The A’s typically reserve their kelly green jerseys for home games. Due to a hot streak that began last week at the Coliseum, they made an exception and brought them along for the first series of a three-city, 10-game road trip. Three games in, the kelly greens will travel on to the next city.
MLBchatsports.com

A’s call up Paul Blackburn; updates on Chris Bassitt injury

The Oakland A’s suffered a horrific injury Tuesday night, when pitcher Chris Bassitt was drilled in the face by a line drive. As expected, Bassitt went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, for a right facial fracture. To replace him on the active roster, the A’s called up pitcher Paul...
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Bassitt injury should open door for Daulton Jefferies

Aug 1, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies (66) pitches in the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. Daulton Jefferies was expected to be the Next Man Up for the Oakland A’s. He...
MLBAthletics Nation

Chris Bassitt hit in head by line drive, leaves game

The Oakland A’s had a scary moment early in their game on Tuesday. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, a Chicago White Sox batter hit a 100 mph line drive directly back toward the mound, and the ball drilled starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the head. It appeared to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chris Bassitt showed there was nothing to fear with Oakland A’s

It was easy to think that the sky was falling. The Oakland A’s were starting to fade back to the pack, with the Mariners closing rapidly for a postseason berth. Even worse, the Astros had roared ahead in the standings, putting a decent amount of separation between the two teams for the divisional lead.
MLBKRON4

Oakland A’s Chris Bassitt struck on head by comebacker

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a comebacker. With two on and no outs in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin lined right back up the middle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy