Sevier County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Sevier by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee Little Pigeon River Above Sevierville TN affecting Sevier County. For the Little Pigeon River...including Sevierville TN...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Pigeon River Above Sevierville TN. * Until this morning. * At 12:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 11.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early this morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Parking lots of various dining and entertainment venues along the river are flooding. * Flood History...No available flood history.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

