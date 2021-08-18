"Pawstock" - a 60's-themed fundraiser this Saturday at PETWORKS
KINGSPORT — It’s all about peace, love and adoptable pets this Saturday at PETWORKS Animal Services in Kingsport. Zombie Kat apparel, in partnership with PETWORKS, is hosting “Pawstock” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the new shelter (3101 E. Stone Drive). The fundraising and pet adoption event is being billed as a ’60s-themed event complete with live music, food, kids activities and a shot clinic for pets.www.timesnews.net
