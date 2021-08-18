New, flawed docuseries ‘Gossip’ explores power of the tabloid press
“In the early ’90s, gossip became very hot.” These are the first words you hear in the new docuseries “Gossip,” coming to Showtime this weekend. That raised an eyebrow for me. Gossip columns didn’t suddenly spring to life 30 years ago. So what’s the aim here? To some extent, the series is a four-part look at the power of the New York tabloid press from the 1970s onward, and how these columnists paved the way for the eventual presidency of Donald Trump.www.yoursun.com
Comments / 0