New, flawed docuseries ‘Gossip’ explores power of the tabloid press

Showtime’s four part “Gossip” series dropped last night, a rarity since they put it all on their On Demand channel at once. I guess, better get it over with all at once. The series is really about gossip doyenne Cindy Adams, now unbelievably 91 years old, famous for her daily (now thrice a week) column at the New York Post since the 1980s. On a personal note, I love Cindy and respect her incredible work ethic (which only comes up in the fourth chapter). She is an original and deserves all her success. She is totally self-invented. Her devotion to her late husband Joey Adams and to her mother was exceptional. Not a trained journalist by any means, she willed herself into a historic career. More on that later.