Bethesda Softworks have released details about the QuakeCon 2021 streaming schedule, giving us a look into the planned events next week. We now know they'll have some goodies to show off from across all of their properties as they'll be doing a Quake 25th Anniversary chat, a deep dive into their upcoming game Deathloop, exploring making the most out of the world of Fallout 76, having an in-depth discussion about Elder Scrolls Online, reliving the opening of Skyrim, and a studio update on DOOM Eternal. You can see the full schedule above as we have more details on their charity efforts and in-game items below. QuakeCon 2021 will take place completely online from August 19th-21st on Twitch.