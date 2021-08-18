Nicole Kidman brings trouble to paradise in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Welcome to Tranquillum House, where the smoothies are freakishly addictive, the staff is frighteningly Zen and Nicole Kidman will get into your head without batting an eye. Tranquillum House is the breathtakingly beautiful wellness center that is the setting for “Nine Perfect Strangers,” the new Hulu series based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling 2018 novel of the same name. It is the place where nine damaged souls go to have their broken pieces polished and reassembled by Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a luminous guru who promises that after 10 days with her, “You will not be the person you are now.”