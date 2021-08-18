Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Nissan Unveils the All-New 2023 Z Sports Car

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of spy shots, automotive fans can now witness the full details of Nissan’s seventh generation Z. The all-new 2023 Nissan sports car maintains what fans saw from the Z Proto, and was unveiled at Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse — just five miles away from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in 1969.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashwani Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Generation Z#Long Hood#Brooklyn#Datsun#Exedy#Bose#Nissan Motor Co Ltd#Lamborghini Countach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Has A Brilliant Idea For A New Truck

The all-new Nissan Frontier midsize truck is a big deal for the automaker. Its predecessor was sold relatively unchanged for 16 years. And just as that new Frontier hits the market, the Japanese automaker is already having discussions about adding another new truck to its lineup. Only this time Nissan is thinking small. Automotive News reports the carmaker is studying a proposed business model for a new compact and electrified truck. In other words, a Ford Maverick rival.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2023 Nissan Z Will Start ‘Around $40K’

That's a few grand cheaper than the four-cylinder Toyota Supra. One important detail missing from the 2023 Nissan Z's exciting reveal was its price. There was plenty of info available about everything from the new manual transmission to what colors it might come in, but the cost of a base model was nowhere to be found. That's been accounted for today, thanks to a Nissan spokesperson on Twitter.
CarsMotorsport.com

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Unveiled in a launch event in New York on Tuesday night, the unveiling of the new car, which replaces the 370Z and will be sold simply as the 'Z', follows on a little under a year from Nissan taking the covers off the ‘Z Proto’ concept car upon which the new model is based.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Vantage Spied With V12 Possibly Under The Hood

Aston Martin is prepping a hotter version of the Vantage. According to our spies, the engine doesn't sound like the existing, Mercedes-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This immediately leads to speculation that a V12 powerplant could be under the hood of the Vantage again. This vehicle wears a V-shaped covering with...
Carscarwow.co.uk

New Nissan Z revealed: price, specs and release date

This is the new Nissan Z — a replacement for the long-lived 370Z. It comes packed with a twin-turbo V6 producing 400hp, just that the thing to make it a desirable alternative to cars as varied as the Porsche Cayman, Toyota GR Supra, BMW Z4 and Audi TT. Before you...
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Nissan’s all-new 2022 Frontier truck starts at under $28,000

In recent years, the mid-size truck market has heated up, with Ford returning to the segment with its iconic Ranger pickup. The Nissan Frontier hasn’t traditionally been one of the top sellers in the segment, but that may change with the all-new 2022 Frontier sporting a new engine and significantly improved styling. We knew a lot about the truck, but one big mystery was pricing.
Carshiconsumption.com

Nissan Debuts An All-New Gen Of Its Iconic Z Coupe For The 2023 Model Year

More than a decade after the release of the Z34-spec of its mighty Z, Nissan has finally revealed the highly-anticipated, all-new generation of the Japanese coupe, drawing on the model’s half-century-long history to deliver a cutting-edge, vintage-inspired Z. The 2023 Nissan Z features an exterior design that takes blatant influence...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Nissan has a new 'Z' that's a blast from the past

DETROIT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co unveiled the latest generation of its “Z” sports car, which will come with a gasoline-fueled engine and a manual transmission, a throwback in a world that’s moving toward electric sports cars. The automaker’s chief operating officer said that is the way fans...
Buying CarsCNET

Nissan Z 2023 : The legend is reborn

2022 Lincoln Navigator charts a familiar but fancier course. Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs. Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool. Watch a pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas robots perform parkour. Razer designs autonomous boat to pick up trash out of the...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Nissan Z Hypes August 17 Debut With Three New Teaser Videos

Nissan picked August 17 as the day to reveal the new Z sports car, and that’s just around the corner. The company released three teaser videos on Instagram the hype the car’s debut while showing off a bit of the coupe. The company previewed the new model with the Z Proto concept late last year, and spy photos appeared to show that the final product wouldn’t stray far from the concept’s design. The new teasers emphasize the similarities.
CarsCarscoops

Watch The 2022 Nissan Z Coupe Reveal Live Here At 8PM EST

We’ve been seeing traces of the new Nissan Z as far back as 2019, and even after the company unveiled the nearly-ready Z Proto concept last year, speculation about Nissan’s newest Z car hasn’t ceased. Now, the wait is finally over, as the car will be unveiled virtually on Tuesday, August 17 at 8PM EST.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

New Nissan Z: Here’s Everything to Know Ahead of Tonight’s Debut

After years of waiting, today is finally the day. If you've explored the automotive web within the last few hours, you'll probably know that today was the day Toyota chose to release the first driving impressions of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 (spoiler alert, it's even better than before). As one rear-drive Japanese sports car's hype-cycle comes to a close, another is just beginning because, tonight, the official, production-ready version of the Nissan Z will finally be upon us.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Nissan, EV Pioneer, Considers Compact Electric Pickup

Nissan is no stranger to the EV space, with a long history of seriously studying EVs and maker of one of the more successful EVs to date: the affordable Leaf. It also has a serious compact truck legacy, introducing a series of pickups in the U.S. starting way back in the late 1950s and hitting a high point with the D21 "Hardbody" truck of the mid-1980s. The Hardbody was, and remains, an icon of compact truck design, and it was plenty utilitarian, too. As response to the recently announced Ford Maverick appears to show, consumers are intrigued by the idea of affordable compact pickups with interesting alternative fuel options. So it makes sense that Automotive News is reporting that some folks at Nissan have taken a "why not both?" approach, and are studying a compact EV pickup.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Nissan Exec Confirms the New Z and 370Z Share the Same Chassis Code

When the Nissan Z Proto made its debut, we couldn't help but notice a considerable amount of similarities between it and the outgoing 370Z. The cut lines, shut lines, and even air vents of these two cars matched up just a little too well, leading us to believe the Z Proto wasn't truly sitting on redesigned underpinnings. This ruffled more than a few feathers, but it turns out our hunch was right. We're not here to gloat, but an "I told you so" wouldn't be completely out of order.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Will Nissan Build a 2023 Z Roadster?

Nissan pulled the plug on the 370Z Roadster after its 2019 model year. The drop-top's death did not come as much of a shock given its $42,705 starting sum at the time—some $10,000 more than its coupe counterpart. That said, there's still something about a powerful, small roadster that gets...
CarsAutoblog

ICYMI: Watch the new Nissan Z reveal video on rewind

The New York Auto Show isn’t happening anymore, but the Nissan Z reveal went onward anyway. Just as Nissan should for such a grand reveal, it streamed the event live on YouTube. It's available on rewind, above, ICYMI. That means you and everybody else can see the car and hear directly from Nissan about it.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia K5 First Test: Base Engine Blues

Judging from its looks alone, you'd think the Kia K5 is the most athletic midsize sedan on the market. The chiseled creases across its low-slung hood, mesh grille, and thin LED daytime running lights give the front end of the K5 a sense of motion, while the rear stands out with sleek taillights connected by LED dashes. In some ways, it looks more like a sport sedan than the Kia Stinger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy