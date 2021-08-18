Cancel
Immigration

DOD Plans To House Thousands Of Afghan Allies At Fort Bliss, Where Migrant Children Were Detained In Dismal Conditions

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Defense plans to house thousands of Afghan allies at a federal facility in Texas where migrants were suicidal, harmed themselves and were fed raw meat. “We want to have the capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for the potential of tens of thousands,” Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby told Fox News. “Bliss and McCoy have the capability right now — and what’s advantageous is with a little bit of work, they could increase their capacity in very short order.”

Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Jobs available to help Afghans housed at Ft. Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas -- As Afghan refugees begin to arrive at Fort Bliss, both paid jobs and unpaid volunteer positions have begun to open up.  In a press briefing Monday, Pentagon officials said there are currently 1,200 Afghan refugees being housed at U.S. military installations including Fort Bliss. In that briefing. Pentagon Press Secretary John The post Jobs available to help Afghans housed at Ft. Bliss appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Afghan refugees continue arriving at Fort Bliss; more expected this week

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Afghan refugees continued arriving at Fort Bliss on Sunday, with more expected to arrive in the Borderland region over the next few days. According to Fort Bliss officials, those who are arriving are special visa applicants, their families, and others who were at risk.  The U.S. Northern Command is working to The post Afghan refugees continue arriving at Fort Bliss; more expected this week appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXborderreport.com

UPDATE: Afghan refugees arrive at Fort Bliss, officials confirm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss officials have confirmed that refugees from Afghanistan arrived at the military post on Saturday and they’re expecting more arrivals to continue in the days to come. According to a press release from Fort Bliss, the Army post is one of three military installations...
ImmigrationPosted by
Fox News

Afghan refugees arrive across the US for State Department resettlement

With thousands of Afghan refugees expected to arrive to the U.S., the State Department must facilitate their resettlement across the country as some critics raise concerns over homeland security and the swift vetting process. An undisclosed number of Afghan refugees arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday, and were...
El Paso, TXPosted by
Tom Handy

Fort Bliss to House Refugees From Afghanistaan

Afghan nationals moving in to Fort BlissAfghanistan image by Amber Clay from Pixabay. The United States has opened doors to about 30,000 Afghan nationals and housing them in El Paso at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. This was reported by Jacqui Heinrich, a FOX News Correspondent.
Fort Bliss, TXcbs4local.com

What Afghan refugees can expect during their time at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the United States works to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, Borderland immigration attorneys said they are gearing up to help with what they expect will be an increase in asylum cases. Afghan allies will first step foot on U.S. soil in Virginia...
Fort Bliss, TXfoxsanantonio.com

Fort Bliss receives Afghans; more Afghans to come

Fort Bliss over the weekend received Afghans. During Monday's Pentagon briefing, U.S. Army Major Gen. William Taylor said in the past 24 hours, five flights landed in Dulles International Airport with about 1,300 passengers. Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Bliss in Texas, McGuire in New Jersey...
Fort Mccoy, WIcwbradio.com

Fort McCoy May House Afghan Refugees

(CNN) Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirms to CNN that the Department of Defense will potentially relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the US. Kirby says that Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy here in Wisconsin have the capability to house these applicants. On Sunday, CNN reported the Biden administration has curtailed the number of government-sponsored evacuation flights to the United States for Afghans who worked alongside the US as it prioritizes the evacuation of American personnel from the country, three sources familiar with the situation told CNN Sunday.
Fort Bliss, TXWJTV.com

DOD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Department of Defense is considering temporarily housing Afghan refugees in military facilities in Texas and Wisconsin. The military had processed more than 2,000 Afghan citizens as of Monday afternoon and more were expected as civilian evacuations from Kabul continued, a Defense Department official said. Many of those Afghans were at Fort Lee, Va.
El Paso, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Pentagon: Afghan applicants to relocate to Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The military could be relocating tens of thousands of afghans looking to live in the U.S. According to the Pentagon, the Department of Defense may relocate up to 30,000 of them to Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. The afghans applied for...

