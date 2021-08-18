DOD Plans To House Thousands Of Afghan Allies At Fort Bliss, Where Migrant Children Were Detained In Dismal Conditions

The Department of Defense plans to house thousands of Afghan allies at a federal facility in Texas where migrants were suicidal, harmed themselves and were fed raw meat. “We want to have the capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for the potential of tens of thousands,” Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby told Fox News. “Bliss and McCoy have the capability right now — and what’s advantageous is with a little bit of work, they could increase their capacity in very short order.”