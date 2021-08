SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Sumitomo Chemical is expanding its production capacity for high-purity chemicals for semiconductors, the Japanese producer said on Tuesday. The company will install new production lines to double the capacity for high-purity sulfuric acid at its site in Ehime, Japan and increase the capacity for high-purity ammonia water at its wholly-owned subsidiary Dongwoo Fine-Chem Co's site in Iksan, South Korea, it said in a statement.