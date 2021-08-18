Cancel
Bezos Wants A Moon Landing Contract So Badly He’s Suing NASA To Get One

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin sued NASA on Monday after it awarded a lunar landing contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin filed a complaint Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims following NASA’s April decision to award SpaceX the $2.9 billion contract to construct a lunar lander known as a Human Landing System (HLS) as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency was expected to offer contracts but awarded only one, citing budget constraints.

