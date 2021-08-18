Cancel
A's pitcher Chris Bassitt had to be carted off after taking 100.1 mph line drive to the head

bardown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a baseball pitcher can be a scary position to play at times. You’re the closest player to the ball when it leaves the batter’s swing (except for the heavily padded catcher), and you don’t have much protection at all if a baseball comes hurling towards you. The chances of...

MLBMLB

Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBtheScore

A's Bassitt needs surgery for facial fracture, released from hospital

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt suffered a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek and multiple lacerations after getting hit in the face by a liner during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Wednesday. Bassitt was released from the hospital but will require facial surgery. All...
MLBNBC Sports

Melvin provides update on Bassitt after scary injury

Guaranteed Rate Field fell silent as Athletics starter Chris Bassitt fell to the mound, clutching his face. He had just been struck in the face by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday night’s 9-0 loss.
MLBNBC Sports

Melvin: Bassitt having surgery Tuesday, looks 'so much better'

Chris Bassitt is undergoing facial surgery Tuesday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Monday on MLB Network Radio. "I just talked to him this morning, and he's gonna have the surgery tomorrow," Melvin said. "I'll tell ya what -- he looks so much better in the last couple of days. And I know he's encouraged and feels pretty good about where it's going."
MLBMLB

Bassitt undergoes successful facial surgery

OAKLAND -- Before the A’s would even consider planning a possible timeline for Chris Bassitt’s return to the mound, they first wanted to ensure his complicated surgery went through without issue. On Tuesday, they received positive news on that front. The A’s announced that Bassitt underwent successful facial surgery on...
