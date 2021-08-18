A's pitcher Chris Bassitt had to be carted off after taking 100.1 mph line drive to the head

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.