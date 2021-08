By incorporating Cognex’s machine vision systems, Cobot Nation is adding new functionality to their cobot fleet. Cobot Nation is an industrial automation company that provides solutions for various manufacturing-type industries. As the Architects of Automation, Cobot Nation is the only collaborative robot (cobot) company that handles the entire automation process from start to finish. This includes identifying applications, creating custom workflows, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and year-round full-service support. This business model has made Cobot Nation particularly valuable to enterprise-level clients, and to previously untapped industries that have been unable to automate on their own.