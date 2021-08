Utah authorities and the FBI are still searching for suspects a week after the shooting deaths of two young women who were on a camping trip when they died. The Grand County Sheriff's Department first responded to a call from a family friend who discovered the bodies of newlyweds Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, and Kylen Carrol Schulte, 24, of Moab on Aug. 18 in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road, according to a press release.