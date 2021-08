The 2021 Iowa Summer Games were held last month and one area soccer team took first place in their division. The Washington Area Soccer Program (WASP) sent the 14U Male/Coed team to Ames for the annual event from July 30th-August 1st and they brought the sting en route to a first place finish. WASP won the 6 on 6 competition by beating out Iowa United and GPS Iowa. The team was coached by Miguel Avendaño and Hilario Canales. The team was made up of incoming freshmen and eighth graders with goals coming from Angeline Anderson, Kevin Marcelino, Jared Diaz, Christian Yandel, and Adrian Avendaño. The team was also made up of Jocelyn Carter, Ashley Ramirez, Ana Mata, Angelique Murillo, and goalie Allie Medley.