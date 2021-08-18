Cancel
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD suppressed towards $26 by strengthening demand barrier

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniswap price analysis is bearish after correcting from $28 to $25 overnight. As of this writing, the coin is trading at $26.89. Uniswap price analysis is bearish today after the coin corrected from $28 to the $26 range. The coin could likely correct even lower in the next 24 hours.

