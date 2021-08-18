Divided opinions over mask mandate in Scottsdale Unified School District
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Unified School District held a special virtual meeting on Tuesday evening. One of the most anticipated elements of the meeting revolved around a potential mask mandates for the school district. The Governing Board voted 4-1 in favor of a mask mandate for students and staff inside buildings. It'll go into effect on Friday. If students violate the rule, it'll count as a dress code violation.www.azfamily.com
Comments / 0