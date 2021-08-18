Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Divided opinions over mask mandate in Scottsdale Unified School District

By Elliott Polakoff
AZFamily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Unified School District held a special virtual meeting on Tuesday evening. One of the most anticipated elements of the meeting revolved around a potential mask mandates for the school district. The Governing Board voted 4-1 in favor of a mask mandate for students and staff inside buildings. It'll go into effect on Friday. If students violate the rule, it'll count as a dress code violation.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Health
Scottsdale, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Local
Arizona Health
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cbs#The Governing Board#American#Susd#Covid#Phoenix Union#Flagstaff Unified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, showing the sweep of the lawmakers’ review of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The request Wednesday seeks information...
Posted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s next for the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy?

PHOENIX (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision to order the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy is sparking criticism from advocacy groups, praise by former President Donald Trump and promises by the Biden administration to appeal the policy, which forced people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.
Posted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month

Delta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the airline’s top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $40,000. CEO Ed Bastian said that all employees...
CBS News

House approves $3.5 trillion budget plan, sets deadline for infrastructure vote

Washington — The House on Tuesday voted to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill while simultaneously approving a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that clears the way for Democrats in Congress to take action on a sweeping package that includes President Biden's key domestic policy proposals. Lawmakers voted along party...
CBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy