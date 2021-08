MONTICELLO --- The much anticipated beginning of the Tyler Guffey era was tonight, as the Wayne County Cardinals kicked off their season at home against the visiting Bulldogs of Clinton County, in the very first edition of the Highway 90 Bowl. Any potential doubters or critics of the Cardinals Program were soon silenced as the team came out blazing hot, recording a 21-0 first quarter, en route to a 42-6 final score that featured a lot of running plays (with the clock running much of the second half as well).