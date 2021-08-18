Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers shutout Cards 2-0 in series opener

By Dave Jobe
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Corbin Burnes and three relievers shut down the Cardinals offense and the Brewers won game one of the big showdown 2-0 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Milwaukee opened the scoring in the second inning on Kolten Wong’s bloop double off Cards starter Adam Wainwright that scored Rowdy Tellez. The Brewers added on when Omar Narvaez doubled to bring home Christian Yelich. Wainwright gutted through six innings, avoiding further damage. The Cardinals offense could do nothing against Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. Tommy Edman finally got the Cards first hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Redbirds collected just four hits in the game. The loss drops the Cardinals 11 games back of the first place Brewers.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are

Kolten Wong has been on playoff teams and contenders before. Five times in his eight seasons with the Cardinals, the second baseman was in postseason play and had one World Series appearance and four division titles among them. But he admits he never has seen anything like his Milwaukee Brewers...
MLBFrankfort Times

Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday. Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals notebook: Cards, Brewers draw to their aces for key series

KANSAS CITY — The pitching pairings are almost all set and the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will be going with their best when their key three-game series begins on Tuesday night in St. Louis. On Tuesday, Cardinals veteran ace Adam Wainwright, less than two weeks from his 40th birthday, will...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Tuesday’s Game Report: Brewers 2, Cardinals 0

Riding a six-game winning streak, and with 2011 World Series hero David Freese in the house, the Cardinals returned to Busch Stadium on Tuesday night primed to show the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers that the NL Central race was not over. They just didn’t count on Corbin Burnes crashing their party.
MLBperutribune.com

Burnes helps Brewers to another road win, 2-0 over Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Tuesday night. Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks and...
Baseballthesalemnewsonline.com

Photos: Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis Cardinals 2-0

Blanked by Brewers: Cardinals' winning streak stalls as first-place Milwaukee zeroes in on division crown, 2-0 Burnes holds Cardinals hitless through five, scoreless through six, and only Wainwright's deft dodging of trouble keeps Cardinals close.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers shutout Cubs, 10-0, behind record-setting start from Corbin Burnes

Within any given baseball game, one may have the opportunity to see something they’ve never experienced before. Against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, fans and players for the Milwaukee Brewers got to watch starting pitcher Corbin Burnes accomplish something that has only happened two other times in the history of Major League Baseball.
MLBseehafernews.com

Dominant Burnes Pitches Brewers To 2-0 Win At St. Louis

Right-hander Corbin Burnes was dominant Tuesday in St. Louis, holding the Cardinals with no hits into the fifth inning and combining with the bullpen on a shutout. The 2-0 Milwaukee victory ended the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak. The Brewers now lead the N-L Central Division standings by 8.5 games over...
MLBklpw.com

Cards Host Brewers Tonight

The Cardinals host the Brewers tonight for the start of a three-game set. Adam Wainwright takes the mound for St. Louis against Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes. The Cards have won six straight. 6:45.
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers continue tearing through the division beating Cardinals 2-0 in St.Louis

“Wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in the Chicago game, but he pitched really well.” – Craig Counsell on Corbin Burnes’ performance against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Skipper’s assessment isn’t wrong by any means. Following up a 15 strikeout performance in your next start is something that...
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (69-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-49, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (7-12, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-7, 2.54 ERA, .94 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Brewers place 3B Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed third baseman Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained right hamstring. Escobar was injured Sunday during a game against the Washington Nationals and is slated to miss approximately two weeks, according to manager Craig Counsell. "It was good news, really," Counsell...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 8/23

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers place Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list a with hamstring strain and recall Pablo Reyes

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar, the key player acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers before the July 30 trade deadline, will be out of action for at least 10 days. The Brewers placed Escobar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday as they prepared to open a big three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Escobar strained his right hamstring running to first base on a groundout Sunday during a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals at American Family Field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich Finding His Groove

It is no secret that it has been a chaotic, strange, and overall tough season thus far for Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich. The former NL MVP has dealt with a variety of issues, including back problems, Covid-19, and still attempting to find a rhythm at the plate after breaking his knee cap in 2019.
MLBdoorcountydailynews.com

Brewers comeback to down Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers had three innings to pull off a three-run comeback, and did that and then some on Tuesday to win 7-4 over the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers started scoring in the bottom of the first when Avisail Garcia hit a sac fly to bring Willy Adames home for a 1-0 lead. That would be the last time the Brewers lead until the bottom of the seventh.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4. Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.
MLBMLB

Burnes hits 100 mph; Peterson 'unsung hero'

MILWAUKEE -- Corbin Burnes didn’t have his best pitching line in Tuesday’s 7-4 win over the Reds, but the right-hander drew high praise from one of Cincinnati’s veterans after touching triple digits on the stadium radar gun. "He threw me one of the nastiest pitches I've ever seen,” said Tucker...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy