Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Thorpe will be promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to start Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Thorpe spent two months on the minor-league injured list with a shoulder strain before returning to St. Paul's rotation Aug. 8, and he'll make his way back to the majors after giving up one run over 5.2 innings during his most recent outing. The 25-year-old started four contests for Minnesota during April and May and pitched well with a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 14 innings. He should receive a look down the stretch with the Twins not in playoff contention.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A St Paul#Mlb Com#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Hunter Renfroe homers twice as Red Sox outslug Twins

Hunter Renfroe homered twice and had five RBIs as the host Boston Red Sox held off the Minnesota Twins 11-9 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Enrique Hernandez and Travis Shaw went deep, Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Red Sox won for the third time in their past four games.
MLBchatsports.com

Minnesota Twins: Can these 5 Young Arms stick in the Rotation for 2022?

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober pitches against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports. The Minnesota Twins are out of contention. The team is currently sitting at 50-65 and a whopping 17 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. They’re 15 games out of Wild Card. The team is toast.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lewis Thorpe will start for Twins after recall from St. Paul

The Twins finish a three-game series with Cleveland today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field before heading to the Big Apple for four against the Yankees. Before the game, the Twins called up lefthander Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul and designated Nick Vincent for assignment or release. He'll have 24 hours to clear waivers.
MLBLongview Daily News

Thorpe expected to start as Twins host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (58-60, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-67, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Indians +110; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jorge Polanco back in Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Polanco was held out of Tuesday's lineup but he did provide a pinch-hit single in the 4-3 victory. He is back...
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins' Rob Refsnyder returning to bench Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Refsnyder failed to record a hit on Tuesday as the Twins' leadoff man but he did draw a walk and score a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Donaldson on Twins' bench for Wednesday matinee

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Donaldson returned from a three-game absence for a hamstring injury on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run....
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Projecting the Twins' starting rotation for 2022

A big reason for the Minnesota Twins' downfall has been their pitching staff. With the Twins focused on finding cheap, controllable arms as opposed to big-ticket free agents, the Twins' rotation has struggled for the past couple years and reached a breaking point in 2021. If they expect to turn...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

What to know about YouTube broadcast of White Sox-Twins game Wednesday

White Sox fans won’t find the team’s game Wednesday afternoon on NBC Sports Chicago, or any other TV or cable channel, for that matter. YouTube will carry the broadcast exclusively and for free. Go to YouTube.com/MLB or search “MLB” in the YouTube app on all smart devices. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Central.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Twins LHP Lewis Thorpe to IL with shoulder impingement

The Minnesota Twins moved left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe to the 10-day injured list with a shoulder impingement in his throwing arm. Thorpe left his start Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning with left shoulder pain. The Twins had just called him up from Triple-A Saint Paul to make his fifth appearance -- fourth start -- at the major-league level this season.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins Wednesday recap: Jorge Polanco adds to walk-off heroics

His single to right field with one out in the 11th inning was his third walkoff plate appearance in just four days. As Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, "What else?" 6-3 Twins' record on their season's longest homestand. 6Consecutive hits with two outs in the Twins' five-run fifth inning. 10-2Twins...
MLBNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Moller: What is wrong with the Twins?

In a previous sports authority I wrote before the start of the MLB season, I picked the Minnesota Twins to make the World Series. With the Twins currently sitting in the cellar of the American League Central, holding one of the worst records in baseball, I have to discuss what went wrong for them to be the most disappointing team in baseball this year.
MLBBemidji Pioneer

Twins, Kenta Maeda seeking a second opinion on pitcher’s arm

The Minnesota Twins don’t know yet definitively whether Kenta Maeda will be out for the season or if there’s a chance he could return, manager Rocco Baldelli said. They also aren’t sure yet whether his right arm will require a procedure. They should know much more about the status of...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearing activation

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Buxton (finger) will play in "at least a couple more games" at Triple-A St. Paul before being activated from the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton is 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI through two games...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kenta Maeda getting more medical opinions about injury, may be done for season

BOSTON — Tyler Glasnow experienced forearm tightness in his pitching arm in June, and by August, the Rays righthander had decided to have Tommy John surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. Jacob deGrom felt the same sensation in his arm in early July, and has so far avoided a similar operation, which would be the second of his career — though the Mets' two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched again since then, either.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' John Gant: Receives another start

Gant is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Red Sox in Boston. He'll be making a second turn through the Minnesota rotation after he was charged with four earned runs over 3.1 innings in his first start with the Twins on Aug. 19 versus the Yankees. A matchup versus the Red Sox at Fenway Park isn't exactly a great bounce-back opportunity for Gant, but a poor outing won't necessarily cost him a spot in the rotation heading into next week. The Twins currently have four starters on the injured list (Michael Pineda, Kenta Maeda, Lewis Thorpe and Randy Dobnak), and all but Dobnak have murky return timelines.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Jake Cave: Losing work in center field

Cave will start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Red Sox. Although Cave is back in the lineup for the series opener in Boston, the Twins may have pulled the plug on using him as their primary center fielder. Cave made his previous two starts in right field and left field, with Nick Gordon or Rob Refsnyder getting the nod in center the prior five contests. If Byron Buxton (finger) returns from the injured list later this week, Cave's path to reps in the outfield will become further blocked.
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Pivetta expected to start as Boston hosts Ober and Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (54-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-55, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -175, Twins +150; over/under...
MLBThe Dickinson Press

Twins’ rotation unrecognizable from beginning of the season

Bailey Ober took hold of a spot in the Minnesota Twins’ rotation on June 6, displacing a largely ineffective Matt Shoemaker. Less than three months later, Ober is the longest-tenured member of the rotation. The Twins currently boast a rotation that, one through five, is completely different than the one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy