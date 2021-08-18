Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Rejoining rotation Wednesday

Thorpe will be promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to start Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Thorpe spent two months on the minor-league injured list with a shoulder strain before returning to St. Paul's rotation Aug. 8, and he'll make his way back to the majors after giving up one run over 5.2 innings during his most recent outing. The 25-year-old started four contests for Minnesota during April and May and pitched well with a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 14 innings. He should receive a look down the stretch with the Twins not in playoff contention.