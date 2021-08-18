Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 953 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended across the warned area which includes much of the Grand Canyon from Phantom Ranch west to the Mohave County line. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is likely ongoing in some locations. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bright Angel Point, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park, Phantom Ranch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

