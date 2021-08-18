Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fires six shutout innings

Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings, earning the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. Burnes carried a no-hitter through 5.1 innings before allowing back-to-back singles. He was able to strand the pair of runners for his third straight quality start. The 26-year-old has a 1.55 ERA in 58.1 innings over his last nine starts. He only had a season-low three punchouts Tuesday, which lowered his high K/9 rate to 12.4. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals.