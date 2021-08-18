Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fires six shutout innings

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across six scoreless innings, earning the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. Burnes carried a no-hitter through 5.1 innings before allowing back-to-back singles. He was able to strand the pair of runners for his third straight quality start. The 26-year-old has a 1.55 ERA in 58.1 innings over his last nine starts. He only had a season-low three punchouts Tuesday, which lowered his high K/9 rate to 12.4. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Brewers Corbin Burnes#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Brewers P Corbin Burnes matches MLB record in win over Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by recording 10 straight strikeouts Wednesday night and blanked the Chicago Cubs on four hits over eight innings of a 10-0 win in Chicago. Burnes walked none and finished with a career-high 15 punchouts, fanning pinch-hitter Sergio Alcantara with his 99th...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 straight as amazing season continues

Corbin Burnes, among the leading NL Cy Young candidates, has taken his game to another level this season, one where only a few have gone. The right-hander recorded 10 straight strikeouts on Wednesday in the Brewers’ 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs, which tied a record held by Tom Seaver, who did it in 1970, and Aaron Nola, who accomplished the feat on June 25 of this season against the Mets.
infusenews.com

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes makes major-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by striking out 10 consecutive batters during Wednesday night’s 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Burnes’ record-tying strikeout came in the lower part of the fifth inning, when Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel whiffed on a 88-mph slider. Third baseman Matt Duffy broke the string on the next pitch by singling to right field on a first-throw fastball.
MLBBlack Mountain News

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes becomes third pitcher in major-league history to strike out 10 in a row

CHICAGO — For the second time this season, Corbin Burnes etched his name into the major-league record book. Burnes became only the third pitcher in major-league history – yet the second this season – to strike out 10 batters in a row, keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in command after a seven-run first inning that propelled them to a 10-0 victory Wednesday night over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLBRepublic

Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499; Corbin Burnes fans 10 straight

BALTIMORE — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2 on Wednesday. Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 straight Ks

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs. Burnes matched a record set by two other pitchers: Hall of Famer Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970, and Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola on June 25 of this season. Burnes' streak was snapped when Cubs infielder Matt Duffy singled to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Corbin Burnes vs. Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs have lost 8 of their past 10 games, including six in a row, bringing them to a season-high 11 games under .500. And that’s before they face Corbin Burnes tonight with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Willson Contreras, C.
MLBrock947.com

Burnes, Brewers Shut Down Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSAU) – The Brewers pitching was dominant again in a 2-0 shutout of the Cardinals on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Corbin Burnes was locked in again going six innings allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks with three Ks. Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
MLBbetql.co

National League Cy Young Odds: Walker Buehler is New Betting Favorite

We have continued to update sports bettors on the National League Cy Young market. Last week, we recommended that Walker Buehler was worth a bet at +300 with him closer to Zack Wheeler than the odds suggested. Now, Buehler has unseated the Phillies ace as the leader for the award,...
MLBMLB

Burnes hits 100 mph; Peterson 'unsung hero'

MILWAUKEE -- Corbin Burnes didn’t have his best pitching line in Tuesday’s 7-4 win over the Reds, but the right-hander drew high praise from one of Cincinnati’s veterans after touching triple digits on the stadium radar gun. "He threw me one of the nastiest pitches I've ever seen,” said Tucker...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy