MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen is reuniting with the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the signing Monday, which the team later confirmed. The 33-year-old Griffen is coming off of six sacks last year with the Dallas Cowboys and later the Detroit Lions. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Vikings. Reunion: The #Vikings are expected to sign veteran pass-rusher Everson Griffen, who worked out for his old friends last week, source said. Griffen had 6 sacks last year for the #Cowboys and #Lions, but spent every season prior in Minnesota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August...