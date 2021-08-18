Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers in win
Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over San Diego. It's been a tough month for Blackmon, but he put in a classic Chuck Nazty performance on Tuesday night, smacking a two-run homer and picking up another RBI on a groundout. Even with this latest production, the numbers for August don't look great for the 35-year-old. Since the calendar flipped, he's batting just .224 with three home runs and eight RBI.www.cbssports.com
