Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over San Diego. It's been a tough month for Blackmon, but he put in a classic Chuck Nazty performance on Tuesday night, smacking a two-run homer and picking up another RBI on a groundout. Even with this latest production, the numbers for August don't look great for the 35-year-old. Since the calendar flipped, he's batting just .224 with three home runs and eight RBI.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBsacramentosun.com

Giants edge Rockies for 6th straight win

Wilmer Flores hit a three-run home run and Austin Slater scored after two of his three hits Friday as the host San Francisco Giants made it a season-best six wins in a row with a front-running, 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (11-5), reinstated from the injured...
MLBPress Democrat

Wilmer Flores’ 3-run homer leads Giants past Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer in the first, Thairo Estrada added an RBI single, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (11-5) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings...
MLBMLB

Wood delivers finale win against Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants don’t take many losses these days, but whenever they do, they can usually count on left-hander Alex Wood to put them back in the win column. Embracing his familiar stopper role, Wood gave up two runs over 6 2/3 innings to help the Giants take three of four games from the Rockies with a 5-2 win in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at Oracle Park.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Cruise to 5-1 Win Over Rockies

After a Rocky (pun intended) first inning, Astros starter Framber Valdez and the rest of the Astros staff were able to hold the Rockies scoreless. In the meantime, the Astros bats kept constant pressure on the Rox staff, accumulating five runs, with the help of three hits and three RBI by “utility infielder” Aledmys Diaz.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Cron homers with one out in 9th, Rockies beat Padres 6-5

C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2). “A guy that’s been swinging the...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Big innings propel GJ Rockies to win

The Grand Junction Rockies used a 15-hit attack Friday night to rout the Rocky Mountain Vibes 12-0 at UC Health Park in Colorado Springs. The Rockies (39-32, 13-11 second half) used a pair of big innings, a four-run fifth and a six-run seventh, to win their third straight game. In the fourth inning, Rolando Martinez had the big hit, a bases-loaded, two-run single. Jose Gutierrez and Alexis Monge also had RBI singles in the inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans six in win

Freeland (4-6) allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings, earning the win over the Giants on Saturday. Freeland gave up a run in the second inning on a Donovan Solano single. It was the only run he allowed through six innings. The 28-year-old won his last three outings. He has a 4.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Diamondbacks.
MLBallfans.co

Elias Diaz’s homer lifts Rockies to their 12th walk-off win of season

Was there ever any doubt? You bet. Then again, you should never bet against LoDo Magic in 2021. Catcher Elias Diaz blasted a two-out, three-run walk-off homer to lift the Rockies a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night at Coors Field. It was the Rockies’ major league-best 12th walk-off win of the season.
MLBchicitysports.com

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hints he’d be interested in Chicago Cubs

One of the biggest storylines in what was a memorable 2021 MLB Trade Deadline was Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story staying put and not being moved. Story is set to be a free agent after this season and will be one of the top players pursued on the open market. So seeing him stay put was a little shocking to some. But it could pay off in the long run for a team like the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs made the decision to sell off several valuable assets such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez. Now, as they enter a rebuild the team has the chance to land a piece that could accelerate the process and he’s currently at Wrigley Field this week.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Diaz, Hampson homers lift Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night. Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Senzatela, Rockies to face Hendricks, Cubs

Colorado Rockies (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-72, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Rockies +114; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

2021-22 MLB free agent power rankings

Much has changed since our last installment of these rankings back on June 10th. Six players signed extensions in lieu of free agency, none beyond Lance Lynn’s two-year, $38M deal with the White Sox. Trevor Bauer has been removed from the rankings, as he remains on paid administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault.
MLBSterling Journal-Advocate

Rockies’ home run drought remains a major problem

One of the frustrating themes of the Rockies’ season: Failure to launch. Yes, first baseman C.J. has smacked 21 home runs, seven of them coming in August. That’s provided a boost. The 14 homers off the bat of catcher Elias Diaz have been a bonus. But consider these stats as...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rafael Ortega's homer caps Cubs' comeback over Rockies

Rafael Ortega belted a walk-off two-run home run against Rockies Daniel Bard as the host Chicago Cubs snapped a franchise-record 13-game home losing streak with a 6-4 victory over Colorado on Monday night. Chicago erased a 4-1 deficit after seven innings with three runs in the eighth and two more...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Chicago Cubs 8/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will step in the Wrigley Field Diamond for Game 2 with the Cubs in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. The Rockies lost Game 1 of their 3-game series installment against the Chicago Cubs to a score of 4-6 yesterday. The team is looking for a win after winning 6 of their last 9 games. Colorado is 4th at 57-68 in the NL West.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rockies' Trevor Story sitting Monday versus Chicago

Trevor Story was not listed in the Colorado Rockies' lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Story will catch a breather Monday as the Rockies take on the Cubs. Brendan Rodgers will play shortstop, Garrett Hampson will cover second base, Sam Hilliard will play centerfield, and Charlie Blackmon will return to the lineup in right field and bat third.
MLByourvalley.net

Colorado-Chicago Cubs Runs

Rockies first. Connor Joe doubles to shallow left field. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron singles to shallow center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz hit by pitch. C.J. Cron to second. Charlie Blackmon to third. Sam Hilliard singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Ian Happ to David Bote. Elias Diaz to third. C.J. Cron scores. Charlie Blackmon scores.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Yields walkoff homer

Bard (7-6) gave up a two-run homer and recorded one strikeout in Monday's loss to the Cubs. Bard entered a 4-4 game in the ninth inning and gave up a walkoff shot to Rafael Ortega, giving him his sixth loss of the year. He's allowed five runs over his last 3.1 innings, raising his season ERA to 4.68. It was Bard's first loss since July 6 and he's still 20-for-27 in save chances on the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy