Padres' Tommy Pham: Homers in loss

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Rockies. After getting the day off Monday in Colorado, Pham reentered the lineup with a bang Tuesday. He became the third Padre to homer off German Marquez in the seventh inning when he took the Rockies' starter deep over the wall in left center. The round tripper snapped a homerless streak for the 33-year-old that dated back to Aug. 4. With Fernando Tatis making the move to right field, both Pham and Wil Myers could be jostled in the Padres' bid to keep their star healthy.