Padres' Tommy Pham: Homers in loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Rockies. After getting the day off Monday in Colorado, Pham reentered the lineup with a bang Tuesday. He became the third Padre to homer off German Marquez in the seventh inning when he took the Rockies' starter deep over the wall in left center. The round tripper snapped a homerless streak for the 33-year-old that dated back to Aug. 4. With Fernando Tatis making the move to right field, both Pham and Wil Myers could be jostled in the Padres' bid to keep their star healthy.

Related
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres drop series to Phillies after 7-4 loss

The San Diego Padres did not capitalize on Saturday’s comeback win, as they dropped the series to the Philadelphia Phillies following a lethargic 7-4 loss. After the loss and another Cincinnati Reds win, the Padres now find themselves out of the playoff picture with just over a month to go.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Padres hand Miami 5th loss in row

SAN DIEGO — Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over Miami 6-5 Tuesday night and sending the Marlins to their fifth straight loss. Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. “To...
MLBarcamax.com

After home run burst, Padres settle into another loss to Rockies

DENVER — There was no starting pitcher. The offense breathed, but only briefly. In the end, it was the bullpen, which has been so good, that kept the Padres stifled. An inning after three home runs got the Padres to within a run, the Rockies pulled away with two homers of their own off reliever Tim Hill and held on for a 7-3 victory Tuesday at Coors Field.
MLBSan Diego Channel

Darvish exits early in Padres' 12-3 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) -- Yu Darvish left a rocky start early with lower back tightness, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took advantage to beat the San Diego Padres 12-3. Pavin Smith had four RBIs and Caleb Smith pitched 5 1/3 quality innings of relief for the last-place Diamondbacks. Darvish exited in the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham sitting Wednesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Pham appears to be taking a routine breather for Wednesday's matinee. Brian O'Grady is starting in left field in place of Pham and hitting seventh. Trent Grisham is in the leadoff spot in place of Pham.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Cron homers with one out in 9th, Rockies beat Padres 6-5

C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. It was Cron’s 20th homer of the season and came with one out off of Daniel Hudson (4-2). “A guy that’s been swinging the...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Tagged with loss Friday

Stammen (5-3) was charged with the loss Friday against Arizona as a result of serving up a walkoff home run to the only batter he faced (Daulton Varsho). Stammen came into the contest in the ninth inning with the score tied 2-2. He worked the count full before Varsho took him deep to right field for a walkoff homer. The loss continued Stammen's recent rough patch -- over his past four outings, the right-hander has given up seven runs on 12 hits and one walk over 3.1 innings.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: ROX ROB PADS WITH WALK OFF HOMER

August 16, 2021 (Denver) - The Padres avoided a sweep yesterday, but in general, they want to leave that awful series in Phoenix. Today, they looked ahead to Colorado. Ryan Weathers started tonight’s game one against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado. The Rockies took advantage of the Padres’ terrible play lately...
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: TATIS JR.'S TWO HOMERS LIFT PADRES OVER DBACKS

August 15, 2021 (Phoenix) - Last night was embarrassing. Someone got a no-hitter, but it wasn’t anyone on the Padres. Today, they tried to save their necks in this series with Craig Stammen on the mound against Zac Gallen for the Dbacks. Fernando Tatis Jr. announced his return to the...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Pops homer among three hits

Myers went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks. The Padres managed only two runs in the contest, with both coming on Myers' game-tying homer off Madison Bumgarner in the seventh inning. The veteran outfielder also doubled and singled Friday for his first three-hit game since July 16. That July contest was also the last time Myers had gone deep before Friday, and he batted .226 with only two extra-base hits and three RBI across 23 games between the outings.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Roughed up in loss

Musgrove (8-8) allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings, taking the loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Musgrove allowed a season-high 10 hits and six earned runs Saturday. He was outdone by opposing pitcher Tyler Gilbert's no-hitter. Musgrove surrendered a three-run homer to Drew Ellis as a part of a five-run first inning. The 28-year-old broke his streak of four straight quality starts. He carries a 3.11 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 133.1 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Phillies.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham batting fifth in San Diego's Tuesday lineup against Rockies

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Pham will man left field after Wil Myers was given a break against their division competition. In a righty versus righty matchup against German Marquez, our models project Pham to score 11.5 FanDuel points at...
MLBarcamax.com

Nick Canepa: Padres' recent run of losses is unacceptable

SAN DIEGO — The Padres, sudden masters of bad big league body language, have been playing as though they're trying to save the jobs of others rather than their own. And in so doing they're providing proof that playoffs are not made during promising offseasons. Baseball is far too cold to produce champions in winter.
MLBphiladelphiaherald.com

Rhys Hoskins homers twice in return as Phillies top Padres

Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson matched his season high by pitching eight innings as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the host San Diego Padres 7-4 Sunday afternoon. Odubel Herrera went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs and J.T. Realmuto...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres win in 10th after Cronenworth’s dramatic homer ties it

SAN DIEGO — It’s alive. The San Diego Padres’ offense breathed. Then it kicked. Then it ran all the way home. Adam Frazier scored from third base Saturday when a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon bounced well in front of the plate and skipped past catcher Andrew Knapp to give the Padres a 4-3 win and prevent them from falling out of playoff position for the first time in exactly four months.

