California, MO

Lady Pintos eye district softball crown

California Democrat
 7 days ago

For the California High School Lady Pintos softball team, the 2020-21 season was a season filled with many happy memories and accomplishments. The Lady Pintos finished the season with an overall record of 18-5. Their pitching was one of the primary catalysts for their success, as California's pitchers held opponents scoreless eight times. At one point, the Lady Pintos even outscored their opponents 45-0 during a three-game stint. However, for all the success the Lady Pintos had, their season came to a bitter end when they were eliminated in the second round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament by Fatima 3-2.

