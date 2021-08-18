Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California, MO

Lady Pintos girls golf ready for 2021-22 season

California Democrat
 7 days ago

California High School's fall athletics teams are back, among them the girls golf team, led by head coach Ashley Atteberry. Throughout their history, the girls' golf team has claimed two individual state titles, with Abby Spieler winning the Class 1 girls' individual state title in 2003 and 2005. The girls' golf team also finished fifth in Class 1 in 2005 and ninth in 2003. The 2021 edition of the team is preparing to challenge in the upcoming season.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
California, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Athletics#California High School#Chs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy