Lady Pintos girls golf ready for 2021-22 season
California High School's fall athletics teams are back, among them the girls golf team, led by head coach Ashley Atteberry. Throughout their history, the girls' golf team has claimed two individual state titles, with Abby Spieler winning the Class 1 girls' individual state title in 2003 and 2005. The girls' golf team also finished fifth in Class 1 in 2005 and ninth in 2003. The 2021 edition of the team is preparing to challenge in the upcoming season.www.californiademocrat.com
