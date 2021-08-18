Cancel
GSC Night held at Lambert's Winery

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Glenville State College alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 11 for the annual GSC Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, and sample various wines. “This is always one of our favorite...

www.wvnews.com

