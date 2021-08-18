Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California, MO

Pintos football hosts pre-season media night

California Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia's football players couldn't have been more excited to be back in uniform Friday night, but there wasn't a game being played. On Friday night, California got it's first look at the 2021-22 California Pintos football and cheerleading squads at the Pintos' pre-season media night. For both squads, the event marked the end of one season and the start of another. Friday night was the community's first look at their football team in just less than a year, as well as the cheerleading team that will support them all season long.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Clinton, MO
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Oregon, MO
Local
Missouri Football
California, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Football Team#Cheerleading#American Football#Eagle Point High School#Chs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy