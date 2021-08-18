Pintos football hosts pre-season media night

California's football players couldn't have been more excited to be back in uniform Friday night, but there wasn't a game being played. On Friday night, California got it's first look at the 2021-22 California Pintos football and cheerleading squads at the Pintos' pre-season media night. For both squads, the event marked the end of one season and the start of another. Friday night was the community's first look at their football team in just less than a year, as well as the cheerleading team that will support them all season long.