Open Forum: Thoughts for 'you Fauci and CNN sycophants'

Two Responses to two different subjects. First I'd like to respond to a statement made by Charles Uphaus in a June 30 Open Forum, "Healing? Don't count on it.", regarding "the utterly fictitious notion that guns provide protection." Charles, does that include police officers as well? There is a valid reason they carry them. And there's a valid reason gun owners do too. I hope no one ever invades your home and you don't even have time to call the police. Or if you do have time to call the police, I hope they arrive in time. Especially if you live in an area far from the nearest police. You can't bring a knife, or other useless kitchen utensil, broom, baseball bat, to a gun fight. So get real.