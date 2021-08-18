Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, VA

Open Forum: Thoughts for 'you Fauci and CNN sycophants'

By VALERIE COX
Winchester Star
 8 days ago

Two Responses to two different subjects. First I'd like to respond to a statement made by Charles Uphaus in a June 30 Open Forum, "Healing? Don't count on it.", regarding "the utterly fictitious notion that guns provide protection." Charles, does that include police officers as well? There is a valid reason they carry them. And there's a valid reason gun owners do too. I hope no one ever invades your home and you don't even have time to call the police. Or if you do have time to call the police, I hope they arrive in time. Especially if you live in an area far from the nearest police. You can't bring a knife, or other useless kitchen utensil, broom, baseball bat, to a gun fight. So get real.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
Frederick County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Bullying#Guns#Cnn#Maskless#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
ScienceWinchester Star

Open Forum: Responding to 'nonsensical' notions of anti-maskers and vaccine opponents

I had to respond to the partisan Open Forum, "Thoughts for you 'Fauci and CNN sycophants'", published in the Aug. 18 edition of The Star. The writer says "the government considers even those of you vaccinated as inferior to them." What nonsense. She's had three doctors tell her that Fauci and the media are fear mongering regarding COVID-19. If that's true, please let us know who they are so that we can avoid them.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Presidential ElectionWinchester Star

Open Forum: The Biden botches continue

As Joe Biden continues to botch domestic policy decisions and stumble with foreign affairs, most of us watch and listen in disbelief. What sense of loyalty and resolution could possibly drive this president’s decisions, which always seem to fail, as workable strategies to improve America on behalf of its citizens?
Frederick County, VAWinchester Star

Open Forum: Governing groups — which choice?

There are basically two groups competing to govern our country, although we have subgroups, and philosophies aren’t always totally different. But generally, there are two groups. So, which do I want to govern me and my family? Let’s look at some contrasts — stark indeed. How about a recent pop-up...
Presidential ElectionWinchester Star

Open Forum: Biden's 'hypocrisy' surrounding gun control illustrated in Afghanistan

Quite frequently since the election, Joe Biden, has prattled on and on about so called “gun control.” Now, thanks to his catastrophic blunders in Afghanistan, effective control has been lost over huge stores of military-type firearms, estimated by knowledgeable sources to include 600,000 rifles, pistols, and machine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition. Most of these firearms are real “assault rifles” capable of burst and full automatic rates of fire far beyond that of the semi-automatic only “modern sporting rifles” so popular in the United States.
U.S. PoliticsWinchester Star

Open Forum: America's prestige is 'on the line'

While this administration has completely botched the Afghanistan pullout of Americans, let's not become too fixated on the Democrat, fabricated shiny object. As the liberal saying goes: “Never let a crisis go to waste.” This is the liberal ideological play book that follows the objectives outlined in Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals." But this should not be a surprise. Let’s remember who the progressive, liberal elitists really are. They are the supreme manifestation sowing the seeds of contempt in our country. They radicalized and overtly supported the “Defund the Police movement” that has resulted in sheer chaos in Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, New York and the inner-city battlegrounds of Chicago.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.

Comments / 0

Community Policy