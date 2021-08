Philadelphia and bad goaltending are synonymous. The national media, the local media, and fans alike rub it in our faces that we haven’t had a goalie since Ron Hextall. Something I see a lot of on social media is how “overrated” Carter Hart is or how doomed the Flyers are because he’s no longer “good”. With recency bias it’s easy to forget that the media in Montreal were running Carey Price out of town for years but after a few great playoff performances, he’s atop every goalie ranking in the country. Jordan Binnington wins a cup with the St.Louis Blues in his rookie year and has spiralled out of control ever since. Petr Mrazek almost singlehandedly took the Flyers out of playoff contention after being acquired at the trade deadline but he soon found his confidence, game, and groove in Carolina. The goaltending position is as fickle as it gets, especially in the modern game.