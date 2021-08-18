Bronx DA: Alleged Gang Member Indicted for Attempted Murder in Shooting That Wounded Man and Sent Two Children Running for Their Lives
ALLEGED GANG MEMBER INDICTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN SHOOTING THAT WOUNDED MAN AND SENT TWO CHILDREN. Incident Captured on Video; Girl Shielded Younger Brother with Her Body. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark today announced that an alleged gang member from Manhattan has been indicted on Attempted Murder, Assault, Reckless Endangerment and additional charges for shooting a Bronx man at close range near two young children on a Mount Eden street in broad daylight.thebronxchronicle.com
