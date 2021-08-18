Cancel
David Jones in to boost Wrexham ranks

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbitious Hollywood-backed Wrexham have added more quality to their player and coaching ranks with the addition of experienced campaigner David Jones. Former Wolves midfielder Jones, 36, has been on trial for Phil Parkinson’s side throughout the summer and has now penned terms as an experienced member of the playing squad as well as a role as coach.

