Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher runs the rule over the big incidents from the weekend - and disagrees with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp. Klopp watched his Liverpool side earn a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnley but was unhappy with some of the Clarets' challenges during the game and hit out at rule changes, which while aiming at letting the game flow, he said risked the game descending into "wrestling".