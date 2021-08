Megan Rapinoe's future in the field of soccer may be coming to an end. The 36 year old forward helped solidify The National Women's Soccer Team's bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by scoring two goals against Australia for a final 4-3 score. Although she originally hinted that it would be her final game and that her retirement was imminent, with an interview at ESPN, she stated that things were still up in the air.