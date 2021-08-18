Cancel
Fernley, NV

Dept. of of Conservation and Natural Resources responds to Fernley’s water/canal issues

By Robert Perea
fernleyreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is a response from Director Brad Crowell after city officals in Fernley took exception to some things Crowell said during an interview with Sam Shad. As part of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR), the Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) is committed to thoughtfully managing the State’s many complex water challenges, while ensuring a vibrant and sustainable water future for all Nevadans. With respect to the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s (USBOR) proposal to line the Truckee Canal, NDWR understands that there are many challenges and complexities this proposed project creates for the City of Fernley. The State of Nevada supports a collaborative effort among all impacted stakeholders to address the various challenges and opportunities presented by the USBOR proposal, and encourage all parties to put forward solutions that work for all communities served by the canal, including Fernley.

www.fernleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

