Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Commentary: The Woke Road to Kabul

By Ohio Star Staff
theohiostar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf stagflation, rising urban crime, and a weak Democratic president did not remind us enough of the 1970s, we now have our very own fall of Saigon. To the astonishment of many naïve observers, especially those among the polite and orderly caretakers of America’s decline (for whom I suggest the acronym “POCAD”) now so foul misplaced atop our discredited foreign policy establishment, Afghanistan’s Taliban shrewdly—and predictably—waited until U.S. forces had nearly completed their withdrawal from the country before launching a massive offensive that has conquered almost all before it.

theohiostar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Bill Kristol
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Woke#State Security#Taliban#Democratic#The Biden Administration#Afghan#Weekly Standard#New Yorker#Cnn#Pentagon#Islam#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Proteststheohiostar.com

Commentary: A Life Destroyed for ‘Parading’ at the Capitol

After Robert Reeder was arrested in February and charged with four misdemeanors for his involvement in the Capitol protest on January 6, he lost his job as a truck driver for FedEx. “As a result of his arrest in this matter, he has been placed on administrative leave/has been terminated,” Reeder’s attorney wrote in court filing. “He has not been able to secure steady employment since being charged in this matter.”
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert Is Torched For Tweeting That Taliban Are 'Building Back Better'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was accused of rooting for the Taliban on Monday after she tweeted that the extremist group that has overthrown Afghanistan was “building back better.”. “The Taliban are the only people building back better,” she tweeted in a swipe at President Joe Biden in reference to his...
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: American Armageddon

Americans are growing angrier by the day in a way different from prior sagebrush revolts such as the 1960s Silent Majority or Tea Party furor of over a decade ago. The rage at the current status quo this time is not just fueled by conservatives. For the first time in their lives, all Americans of all classes and races are starting to fear a self-created apocalypse that threatens their families’ safety and the American way of life.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
MilitaryNew York Post

How prisoner releases bolstered the Taliban to victory

As Taliban member Hafizdullah navigated the narrow, ancient streets of the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif last week — driving my photographer Jake Simkin and me to a foreign consulate to maneuver our way out of the fallen country — one of his first comments was a nonchalant reference to the time he spent as a prisoner at the notorious Bagram Air Base.
Militarywfuv.org

Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul As Helicopters Land At U.S....

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a "peaceful transfer" of the city after promising not to take it by force, but panicked residents raced to the leave, with workers fleeing government offices and helicopters landing at the U.S. Embassy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy