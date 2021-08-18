Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, AR

Dove days on the horizon ​​​​​​​

Cleburne County Sun-Times
 8 days ago

JONESBORO — The traditional kickoff for hunting season happens in early September as hunters take to the field in pursuit of doves. Most hunters will simply find a likely looking grain field or other feeding area and have a seat on a bucket along the perimeter and hope a few fast flying doves pass within range. This technique can provide some action, but a more tactical approach to dove hunting can yield a heavier game bag. With the investment of a little scouting time, the hunt can be much more enjoyable and effective.

www.thesuntimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
Jonesboro, AR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Guns#Doves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy