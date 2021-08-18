Dove days on the horizon ​​​​​​​

JONESBORO — The traditional kickoff for hunting season happens in early September as hunters take to the field in pursuit of doves. Most hunters will simply find a likely looking grain field or other feeding area and have a seat on a bucket along the perimeter and hope a few fast flying doves pass within range. This technique can provide some action, but a more tactical approach to dove hunting can yield a heavier game bag. With the investment of a little scouting time, the hunt can be much more enjoyable and effective.