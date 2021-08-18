Cancel
Clark County, NV

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Strong wind gusts could impact high profile vehicles around local roadways including the Hoover Dam overpass.

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

