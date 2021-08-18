Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Strong wind gusts could impact high profile vehicles around local roadways including the Hoover Dam overpass.alerts.weather.gov
