Pitt County, NC

Authorities issue safety reminders as school buses return to the roads

By The Daily Reflector
Daily Reflector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs children get ready for their return to school, authorities are asking students and motorists to be safe around school buses. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 128 fatalities occur in school transportation-related traffic crashes each year. More school-aged pedestrians have been killed from 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., when buses load and unload students, than any other time of day, the agency reported.

