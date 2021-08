(FLORA) The funeral service for Jean Pruitt, age 83, of Flora, will be Tuesday afternoon, August 24, at 2:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Bunker Cemetery, south of Flora. The visitation is also Tuesday afternoon, August 24, from 12:00 noon until service time at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Jean Pruitt of Flora.