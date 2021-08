Q. I have a dilemma of a sort. My daughter and her husband have two children under 12. Both my daughter and her husband have jobs requiring lots of office time; therefore, there is not a lot of cooking done at their house and actually setting a table is not one of my daughter’s priorities after a long day at the office, which I can understand. When they come to my house for a meal, however, I set my dining room table with actual china, silverware, stemmed glasses, cloth napkins, etc. I like doing it. My daughter thinks I am “way too formal” and that her kids would be happy to have pizza on paper plates and we all sit on couches and the floor and watch TV while we eat.