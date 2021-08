I remember when I was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War the best time of day was walking to the consolidated mailroom to check my mail. I was so possessed with receiving my mail, I sometimes would dream about forgetting my combination to the box and not being able to open it knowing letters were in the box. Such a thought was devastating and the sadness was overwhelming. Those of you who were ever far away from your loved ones understand what joy I received from a letter from my wife, Barbara, and kids confirming they were all right.