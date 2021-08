OTTAWA – Christopher Dvorak, Regional Superintendent of Schools for LaSalle, Marshall and Putnam Counties is reminding everyone to know and obey school bus laws. The flashing amber lights are a warning the bus is going to stop, and the flashing red lights and extended stop arm mean the bus has stopped to load or unload children. You are required by state law to obey these signals. Failure to do so can result in a $300 fine and a three-month driver’s license suspension. Loading and unloading happens twice, in the morning and after school, and motorists should be aware of children possibly darting out from between parked cars. Drivers are also reminded to obey the school zone speed limit, 20 miles per hour, and is in effect from 7 AM to 4 PM on school days when children are present.