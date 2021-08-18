Rachel Marsden: Western leaders taking cues on oppression from the Taliban

By now you’ve probably heard that the Taliban — fighters whose battle fatigues look like those of neo-hippies on campus at the University of California, Berkeley — are on the verge of being back in charge in Afghanistan. All thanks to the failed programs funded by Western taxpayers that were apparently more like Ponzi schemes. How else could one characterize what the U.S. Defense Department estimated as $815.7 billion spent to stabilize the country and develop its institutions when the result is the NATO-trained Afghan army collapsing like it was ordered from an online cheap goods store?