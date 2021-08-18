Seven Strains of Mary Jane: House of Green
Driving down Minnesota Drive, a green house caught my eye and it turned out to be the House of Green. They have two parking areas, are wheelchair accessible, and have such beautiful outside flowers that are very welcoming. Nice, clean shop with awesome staff. I felt a happy vibe from them the entire time I was there. Drazen gave me great recommendations and he really knew his cannabis. They have a lot of choices and I picked up six of their in-house strains grown by BAM Alaska.www.anchoragepress.com
