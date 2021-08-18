Seven Strains of Mary Jane: House of Green

This week’s KidLit Pick of the Week is “The House of Grass and Sky” by Mary Lyn Ray. Every house has a story. This house—an old one set up on the countryside in tall grass waits for the perfect family to call it home. Over the years, it was full of laughter, songs, and great memories. But now, it stands quiet and still. New families arrive to look at the house, but none stay. Some say it needs “add-on’s, and others point out things that they would change.